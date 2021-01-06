Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE:ETX opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.50.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
