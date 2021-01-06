Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:ETX opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.50.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.