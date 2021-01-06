Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE ETJ opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

