Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE ETJ opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
