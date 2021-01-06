Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
EVG opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
