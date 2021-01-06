Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 242,152 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
