Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 242,152 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,613 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

