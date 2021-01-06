Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
See Also: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.