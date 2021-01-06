Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
