Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE ETB opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

