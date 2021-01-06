Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE ETB opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
