Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.