Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
