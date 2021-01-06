Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE ETY opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

