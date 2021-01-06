Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE ETY opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
