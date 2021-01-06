Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

