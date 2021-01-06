eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,769,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

