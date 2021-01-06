EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $969,099.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

