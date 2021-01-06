eBoost Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $158,521.96 and $21.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00476835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000208 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.