Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

