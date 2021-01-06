Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $779,512.90 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. Eden has a market capitalization of $779,512.90 and approximately $22,782.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.