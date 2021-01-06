Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

