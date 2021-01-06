EdtechX Holdings Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.39. 11,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

