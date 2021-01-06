Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, OKEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

