Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $2.07 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6.17 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005806 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

