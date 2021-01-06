Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

EGO stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

