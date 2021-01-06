Electra (ECA) Hits Market Capitalization of $447,970.29

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $447,970.29 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,355,244 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,198,691 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

