Electra (ECA) Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $443,550.19 and $2,149.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,284,502 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,127,949 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

