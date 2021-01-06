Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.55

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 9057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Element Solutions by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 212,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

