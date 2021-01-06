ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.50 by Warburg Research

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.71).

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

ZIL2 stock opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.12 ($18.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -45.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.