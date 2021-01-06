ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.50 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.71).

ZIL2 stock opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.12 ($18.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -45.55.

About ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.