Elrond ERD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars.

