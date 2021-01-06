Elrond Price Reaches $38.05 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Elrond has a total market cap of $632.82 million and $105.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 53% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $38.05 or 0.00108933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,955,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,629,804 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

