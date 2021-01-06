ELTCOIN Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $95,889.23 and approximately $8,913.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 86.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

