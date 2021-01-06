Elysian Trading Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $58,683.51 and $48,793.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

