Elysium Market Capitalization Tops $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00459643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

