EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.40

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after buying an additional 2,182,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after buying an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

