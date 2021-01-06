Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 207,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,240. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $379.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

In other Emerald news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

