Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.18

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.18 and traded as high as $97.85. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 489,208 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.