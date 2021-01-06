Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Up 5.7%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.45. 3,687,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,059,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

