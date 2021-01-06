Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.93. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 93,681 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.