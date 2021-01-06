Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

