Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.51. Encision shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 25,820 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -0.38.

About Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.