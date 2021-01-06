Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.