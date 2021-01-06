Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.