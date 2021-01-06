Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 37.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 127.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

