Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.72

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

