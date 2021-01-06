Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.95

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 141106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 8.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

