Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

