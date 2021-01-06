Endor Protocol Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, Hotbit and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00267139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00041673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.60 or 0.01566026 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall, Bittrex, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

