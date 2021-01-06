ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Insider Renaud Bertrand Maloberti Sells 11,269 Shares

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) insider Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 11,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $10,592.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Renaud Bertrand Maloberti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 25,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $18,250.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 1,504,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

