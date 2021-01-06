Energi (NRG) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $47.96 million and $2.56 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,413,842 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

