Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 127,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,145. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

