Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,934.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery stock remained flat at $$14.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,949. The company has a market cap of $810.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

