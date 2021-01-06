Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.18. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 355,487 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

