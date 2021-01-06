Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 502,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 382,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
