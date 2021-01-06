Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 502,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 382,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

