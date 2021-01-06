Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 1,986,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $785.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805,908 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

